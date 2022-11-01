A Tuesday, Nov. 1, chili contest in the Foothills Mall parking lot ended in a victory for Alcoa Fire Department’s Lieutenant Thomas Crisp. Hosted by Patterson’s Home Appliances, the cook-off pitted three chefs from Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County’s fire departments against one another. Area first responders — including police, firefighters and AMR personnel — cast their votes to determine who made the best chili at an event meant to help recognize their contributions.
“All right, guinea pigs!” Steve “Slim” Stilts, who organized the contest as part of his work with Patterson’s Home Appliances, which recently opened an Alcoa location, said as the event began. With that, a group of first responders tried the chilis laid out on a table in aluminum trays in front of the former JCPenney’s building.
Local agencies, including personnel from Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County, were well represented at the event. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Alcoa and Maryville Fire Chiefs Roger Robinson and Tony Crisp also attended.
As the contest continued, first responders returned to the chili trays, taking care to sample each department’s offerings. The trays were unmarked, and no one knew which chili belonged to which department, but a few said they hoped to cast votes for their own government’s fire department.
“It was fairly close for all three,” Stilts said of the vote that gave Crisp his award. Stilts noted that he expects to hold the event on an annual basis in the future.
He said that he’d gotten the idea for the contest after speaking to Katie Eastman, a mortgage loan officer with First Horizon Bank.
Eastman told The Daily Times she hoped the event would also be an opportunity to let first responders she know about bank programs designed to assist them. She commented that she helps first responders use a specific grant program meant to make homebuying easier by providing up to $6,000 towards down payments and closing costs.
Stilts’ history of promoting events was a factor in their partnership for the contest, he said.
For Stilts, first responders “are like your parents were when you were a kid. They are usually the first ones on the scene when you’re hurt in an accident or sick. They are the first one you call when you’re in trouble and, unfortunately, they are the ones that discipline you when you do something wrong.”
“I want to thank them for the job that they do and I hope that they stay safe. Good luck parenting,” he said.
Stilts credited Foothills Mall management, Craven Wings, First Horizon’s Maryville branch, Great American Cookies and Anderson Party Rental with helping to coordinate the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.