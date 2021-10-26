Maryville residents already may have seen a high-tech, white van perusing the city, and officials announced Tuesday it’s here to help make the roads better.
The city is working with the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) and Applied Pavement Technology Inc. (APTech) to perform, what it called in a news release, “pavement condition assessments and inspection work.”
The work began on Oct. 25 and will continue through December.
The van and APTech crews inside it are using advanced pavement-testing tools to check Maryville and Blount County road conditions. The goal is to identify the streets most in need of repairs.
The city then will use the data to develop multiyear maintenance and rehabilitation plans.
“Everyday traffic and weather have a significant impact on our roads; identifying and measuring pavement conditions now will help us avoid bigger issues on our roadway network in the future,” Maryville Director of Engineering and Public Works Brian Boone said. “This project with APTech will help us make informed, data-driven decisions when planning our roadway maintenance and repair schedules for the coming years.”
APTech uses state-of-the-art equipment to safely assess roadway conditions without any impact to the driving public, officials said in the release.
Residents can expect to see an APTech van equipped with specialized technology traveling the Maryville area streets.
It will collect information about street conditions but will still follow all posted traffic signs and display a warning beacon so drivers and pedestrians are aware.
The data-collection project schedule is subject to change due to the timing of other utility projects, weather, special events and any unforeseen circumstances, the news release stated.
