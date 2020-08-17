The town of Louisville announced crews will begin a storm drainage and paving project on Mentor Road starting Thursday, Aug. 20.
Temporary lane closures and detours will be required for two weeks to allow completion of the project.
The contractor will make every effort to maintain public safety and traffic flow during this period, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.