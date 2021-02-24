A paving project will begin this week on Newfound Gap Road along an 8-mile section from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday.
The project should be completed by Nov. 30, 2021, though work schedules are subject to revision as needed for inclement weather, the park said in a press release.
Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect weekday, single-lane closures and traffic delays through June 15 and again from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Lane closures are permitted from 7 a.m. on Mondays through noon on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones.
In addition, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently, the release states. To better accommodate visitors during periods of high visitation, no daytime lane closures will be allowed on weekends, holidays, the week before and after the Easter holiday, summer season or the month of October, the park said.
The Federal Highway Administration awarded the $8.5 million paving contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina. Roadwork will include the application of a pavement preservation treatment along a 6-mile section of the roadway and a full pavement rehabilitation for the remainder.
For more information about road conditions, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyour visit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.
