The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission is sponsoring the third annual Paws In The Park event at the Pet Safe Pistol Creek Dog Park in Maryville on Saturday, May 7 with a rain date of May 8.
The event for dogs will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the dog park located on the greenway trail between Midland Plaza and the Blount County Health Department. Vendors interested in participating in the event can visit https://www.parksrec.com/special-events/paws-in-the-park to download an application.
Dog owners with friendly dogs or those that just love dogs in general are welcome to attend. Dog must be up to date on their shots and must be on leashes at all times except when inside the fenced dog park area. For a detailed schedule of events for the event, visit https://www.parksrec.com/special-events/paws-in-the-park. Parking will be available behind New Midland Plaza along the tree line and near the access to the trail.
