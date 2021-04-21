The second annual Paws in the Park will be held at Pet Safe Pistol Creek Dog Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1. The event is sponsored by the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission.
The park is on the greenway trail between Midland Plaza and the Blount County Health Department. Parking is available near the tree line behind Midland Plaza.
Dog owners with friendly dogs or people who love dogs are welcome to attend. Dog must be up to date on their shots and must be on leashes at all times except when inside the fenced dog park area.
Activities will include playing in the park, vendors, grooming services, a thankful blessing of the dogs (with free dog treats), a K-9 demonstration, a Dog Talent Showcase and a Dog in Costume Showcase.
Visit parksrec.com/special-events/paws-in-the-park for more information and a detailed schedule of events. Social distancing during the event is encouraged.
