Monday, Dec. 13, was payday for 57 Maryville High School students in a work-based learning program that pays multiple dividends from the investment of the school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and local businesses.
Students received $576 paychecks for completing 12 hours of soft skills training from the Boys & Girls Clubs’ YouthForce University and 60 hours of internship time in businesses around town.
The initial training includes how to write a resume and apply for a job, as well as communication and financial literacy skills. While working, the students complete weekly reflections on what they are learning and receive performance reviews after every 20 hours on the job.
The program is a confidence booster too. “They proved to themselves that they were able to set a goal and accomplish that goal,” Katie Roehrs, Blount County YouthForce internship specialist, said during a ceremony at the high school Monday celebrating students’ completing the training and receiving their checks.
Richy Kreme, where students in the program measured flour, decorated doughnuts and prepped boxes, brought doughnuts for the event.
At businesses such as Kroger Marketplace and Dollar Tree, the students stocked shelves and helped customers. Working at Pet Supplies Plus added cleaning fish tanks and gerbil cages to the mix.
Breeanna Jones and Joy Gross were at Dandy Lions, putting stickers on merchandise and helping customers, and said they enjoyed meeting new people.
At Chicken Salad Chick students cleaned the dining room and set up the patio before the doors opened to customers, and at Aubrey’s restaurant they prepared food, weighing and bagging ingredients.
The high school’s Café Le Rêve, which has provided training for about two decades, allowed them to experience everything from food prep to customer service. Working in a class period after the restaurant closed for the day, senior Syll Everett said her group cleaned and prepared for the next day. “We rolled a lot of silverware,” she said.
Syll said she appreciated the opportunity to work with students she otherwise might have never met at the school.
One student didn’t even have to leave campus for work experience, helping repair computers at the school.
Polly Johnson, director of education and workforce development programs for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley said YouthForce currently serves about 250 students in Blount, Knox and Claiborne counties during the school year with grant funding.
“We would love to see this opportunity expand to additional high schools,” she said.
Maryville City Schools vans transport the students to the job sites, and because the work is done during class time it doesn’t compete with after school activities or other jobs.
Catherine Bledsoe, MHS work based learning coordinator, said while the pay may be an incentive, the students are just excited to participate. Students’ plans for the extra cash range from buying new video game systems to helping their families with expenses.
The program is just one way MHS offers work-based learning to students. Bledsoe serves about 90 students a semester, and the school also maintains a job board for students interested in working or volunteering to fulfill scholarship requirements.
