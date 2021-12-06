A Christmas gift to the community that has been given annually for decades repeats this year with Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Trees and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute. Both programs allow the public to remember deceased loved ones while at the same time donating to the Empty Pantry Fund.
With the Memorial Christmas Tree Program, those who make a donation at the funeral home, whether they have used the services of Smith or not, will have an ornament with their loved one’s name placed on one of the Memorial Trees in the funeral home lobby. All donations will be presented to the Empty Pantry Fund. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service is at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Grandview’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Those who have made a donation at the cemetery office will have an LED candle placed on the memorial site of their deceased loved at the cemetery. All donations go to the Empty Pantry Fund. In case of inclement weather, the tribute will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9. A reception will be held in conjunction with the Candlelight Tribute at the Grandview Pavilion, directly behind the office. Refreshments will be served, and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
Jason Chambers, president of Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, said, “This will mark the 30th year of the Candlelight Tribute. It started as a way around the holidays for people to pay tribute to their loved ones who are placed to rest at Grandview Cemetery. It was a way to help those people around the holidays as well as help the Empty Pantry Fund.” A donation of $5 per candle is requested.
A donation of any amount is requested for an ornament on the Memorial Christmas Trees. “That’s up to their discretion,” Chambers said. “This is the 41st year of the trees in the lobby.”
Chambers said holidays are hard for many, especially those who have lost a loved one. “This is a way to honor them and also give back to the community in their name, to help those that are far less-fortunate. I got to help one year with my family to deliver the baskets with the Empty Pantry Fund. It was eye-opening to me how many people are in need here in Blount County.
“It’s always good to give a big check to the Empty Pantry Fund at the end of the year. We’re glad to do it, plan to keep on doing it, and maybe even come up with some new ideas. People have been good to our businesses over the years, and it’s a way we can help our local community.”
All donations matter
Lon Fox, Empty Pantry Fund president, said, “Smith Funeral and Cremation Service along with Grandview Cemetery have been very supportive of our cause and have ensured the longevity of the program.” These two projects account for 12% to 15% of the Empty Pantry Fund’s annual budget. In 2020, the Memorial Christmas Tree Program and the Candlelight Christmas Tribute combined to contribute $11,125 to the Empty Pantry Fund.
“Smith along with Grandview Cemetery are outstanding members of our community who have been essential in the success of the Empty Pantry Fund,” Fox said. “Their commitment to helping the less fortunate during Christmas along with all the community support continues to allow the Empty Pantry Fund to be successful.
“Our success is your success because without the support of the community, this project would not be possible. All donations matter, and it’s never too early or too late to help someone with food during Christmas.”
Donations
PREVIOUS BALANCE: $84,777.41
Taz, $1,000
Daily Times donation box, $31
Julie Brown, $250
In memory of Curtis Lowe by Barbara Lowe, $100
In memory of Janie Marie Lee, Nancy and Leonard Lee, and Ernie and Dessie Farr by Sam and Leroy, $100
In memory and honor of Bill and Connie Sue Hood and Bobby and Shirley Swafford by the Farrs, $100
In memory of Max Phillips from the Farrs, $25
In honor of Virginia and Greg from the Farrs, $25
Fred and Lorene Sunderland, $50
Anonymous, $150
Clover Hill Presbyterian Church Women’s Association, $100
Marion and Norma Stokes, $140
Jerry and Betty Hurst, $100
Anonymous, $50
Brian and Rosemary Barker, $1500
In memory of George (Mike) Blackburn and Jason Blackburn by Pat Blackburn, $500
In memory of Jane and Allison Lund by Mark Lund, $500
William Law, $100
In memory of my late wife Gladys and in honor of my grandchildren, Kelsey Riggs, Charles Hill 3rd, Kaitlyn Hill, Jazlyn Brown, Jaxon Brown and Jaylynn Brown; also in honor of my precious great-granddaughter, Aria Jane Riggs, by Bob Bean, $300
In memory of Lester and Carrie Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Walter and Bergia Cochran and Dock and Trula Peterson by Martha Byrd and Norman and Selma Byrd, $50
In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Betty Bean, $100
In honor of my precious grandchildren, Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray by Betty Bean, $50
In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Alan Bean, Angela Bolton and Becky Gray, $100
In memory of Uncle Robert “Bobby” Bean by Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray, $50
In memory of Clifton Thomas by Margaret Ann Thomas, $200
TOTAL: $90,448.41
