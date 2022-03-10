The first temporary resident at Appalachian Bear Rescue in 2022 made his appearance last week — a 6-week-old male cub from Cocke County who was given the name Peace.
As it turns out, his stay was less than 24 hours thanks to the efforts of Newport Police Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, University of Tennessee and ABR. He is bear No. 346 at this rehabilitation center since it opened in 1996.
The tiny bear had apparently been orphaned and was brought into the Newport Police Department by a couple. Authorities called ABR with the news, and curators there stepped into action.
Dana Dodd, executive director of the black bear rehabilitation center, said he was first taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for a routine check. Because of his age, she said it was best to see if a bear family in the wild would take him in. ABR has successfully fostered other young cubs who have been orphaned.
The key to successfully fostering depends on a few factors, Dodd explained. First, the mother bears need to still be in the den. ABR also doesn’t put another cub in with a mother bear if she has more than a couple of her own. And first, you have to know the location of a den.
TWRA had been monitoring a female bear just a day or so before Peace showed up. She was wearing a tracking collar the officials were ready to remove. Once ABR learned that she only had two cubs, curator Coy Blair and his staff developed a plan.
Peace, who weighed less than 2 pounds, came back from his health check at UT and arrived at ABR about 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4. By 7 a.m. the next day, he was being loaded for transport to Cherokee National Forest.
Dodd said he was taken on that journey inside the facility’s fostering backpack.
“It keeps them warm and quiet,” Dodd said. “It’s dark and warm in there, just like a den.” Bottles of formula, blankets and towels were part of the cargo.
Blair met a TWRA official, Steve Massengill, who took him to the bear den. Peace was in the backpack the entire time.
“When they got to the den, they could see the mom and hear the cubs nursing,” Dodd said. She said a catch pole was used to place Peace bear just at the entrance to the den.
When released, the little cub went inside to join his new family. The wildlife officials waited to make sure mom would accept the newcomer; she did so, growing her family by one that day.
Bears in this area generally do not exit their dens until mid-April, Dodd said. That Peace was outside of his might mean his mom was moving her family from one den to another when she was struck by a car or separated from her cubs. Dodd said anytime a stressed, injured or orphaned bear is seen in the wild, a person should notify authorities who can handle the situation.
This story had a happy ending because of the work of multiple agencies, Dodd said.
Last year, ABR successfully fostered seven cubs. Three were returned to their own mothers; two were from South Carolina and two from Alabama.
Now ABR is working on building a fifth wild enclosures at its location in Townsend for bears that will temporarily reside here before they, too, are released back to the wild. This facility is also refurbishing the cub houses and is raising funds to purchase new tilt zoom cameras that will allow for better monitoring. Current cameras will be relocated to the new enclosure.
Dodd said work is progressing nicely. There is always a sense of urgency because ABR knows they could have another guest at any time.
“We know that can happen at any time and we have to be ready,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.