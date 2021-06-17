A woman died early Thursday after she was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross Alcoa Highway on foot, the Knoxville Police Department said in a press release.
KPD officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian on Alcoa Highway near Topside Road, KPD said. When they arrived, officers were told the female pedestrian involved was deceased, and crash reconstruction personnel responded to investigate.
Investigators believe the woman was trying to cross Alcoa Highway when she was struck by one vehicle, then another seconds later, KPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
