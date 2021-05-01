A virtual public comment period for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s proposed Pellissippi Parkway Extension project ended Thursday but discussions about its impact and costs are just beginning.
The TDOT took comments between April 15-29 and gave anyone the chance to review the four-lane, 4.4-mile extension project’s history and latest design proposals in an online presentation — viewed nearly 3,500 times by 5 p.m. Thursday.
It did not include a cost estimate for the project, however, though the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) 2045 Mobility Plan project data shows the extension project could cost an estimated $84.3 million.
TDOT officials confirmed this number to The Daily Times in an email Friday.
“The department agrees with the project cost estimation from the Knoxville Regional Planning commission,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi emailed. “Keep in mind that this is still a planning-level cost estimate: (TDOT) is still in the process of finalizing the preliminary plans for the project.”
He added that officials soon will start assessing right of way acquisition for the project, a process that will render “a more detailed cost estimate” based on actual construction quantities needed for the project.
Not so fast, say some Blount residents who hope the project won’t take another step forward, much less get detailed right of way estimates.
Catherine Connolly lives in the Sweet Grass Plantation subdivision, a growing cluster of residential lots, many with total market appraisals of more than $500,000.
The extension would run just south of this subdivision.
“It appears that this is a ‘land grab’ if I have ever seen one: Large corporate interests are the only ones pushing this agenda,” Connolly said in an email to The Daily Times. “They will add to their profits by wiping out farms and generating cheap housing.”
She emailed The Daily Times 14 separate comments she said she also gave TDOT during the public comment period, outlining why the extension would impact the community negatively.
“How much is the federal government paying — The state? The local city and counties?” she asked in one comment.
“Governor Lee reduced COVID restrictions so there should be no reason not to hold a public meeting,” she noted in her final comment, voicing a concern others have addressed as well: Why couldn’t this public design meeting be in person?
“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented challenges for everyone,” Nagi emailed on April 26, responding to this question, and noting TDOT wanted to be “good stewards to the public” and minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“By this method, everyone can view the meeting online from their computers or portable devices,” he said, adding if anyone had questions or wanted more information about the extension, “they have the ability to email, call or schedule an in-person meeting with our staff.”
The presentation listed contact information for regional TDOT officials on its final slides and is still live at gather.cdmsmith.com/v/v8jkyAVO149.
Not all public feedback on the project has been negative. Local governments — Blount County, Maryville, Alcoa — voiced their support of the extension to The Daily Times in April and though comments submitted to TDOT aren’t public yet, the TPO’s 2045 Mobility Plan also has posted recent feedback.
“I am in favor of this SR-162 extension project,” one commenter wrote on March 28. “As a Maryville native, I drove from Maryville to my job in Oak Ridge where I worked for over 20 years. The Pellissippi Parkway ... was very helpful in cutting down my drive time, increasing safety, and decreasing my stress levels — avoiding U.S. Highway 129 and I-40/75.”
The commenter also said they believed the extension would help local businesses, decrease congested traffic in Maryville and Alcoa, reduce pollution and “improve access to jobs for the residents living in the more remote areas of this Appalachian district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.