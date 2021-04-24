Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Pellissippi Parkway Extension (PPE) project has reached the public comment phase, and local advocates and opposition groups are voicing strong opinions.
The proposed four-lane, 4.4-mile highway project that would connect Old Knoxville Highway and East Lamar Alexander Parkway is garnering praise and condemnation locally, with some groups pointing out the ways it would profoundly impact Blount County.
Just one day after the public comment period went live with a virtual TDOT meeting room April 15, Maryville City Council held a work session during which leaders briefly reviewed the project and discussed its potential impact.
Part of that discussion included perspective from Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension’s (CAPPE) current president, Jay Clark, and former president, Susan Keller.
Though the city has not taken official action in 2021 to support the extension, Clark wanted to know why leaders would be interested in a road that would route traffic away from the city and its businesses rather than through them.
“It would help alleviate the traffic we have,” Mayor Andy White told Clark. “The traffic has increased significantly as you come through Maryville and it’s going to increase even more as Townsend starts to develop. That would be our interest.”
That interest coincides with one of TDOT’s stated project purposes, namely to “enhance roadway safety on the county’s roadway network, including (the) Maryville core.”
TDOT also said in its presentation that “traffic congestion and poor levels of service on major arterial roadways and intersections” in Blount justify the need for the extension.
But some are more concerned about existing roads than proposed ones.
Keller, a farmer whose land would be impacted by the extension, told Maryville council members April 16 she’d rather see a local investment to clean up what Blount already has.
“This money could be used to improve roads in the area,” she said, noting federal roads like U.S. Highway 411 from Maryville to Seymour already are cramped.
Though costs have varied over the years, the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization 2045 Mobility Plan estimates the extension project will cost $84.3 million in tax dollars.
Support
But many believe the road is vital to the county’s future. Blount Partnership is touting the extension as a project that would boost economic development, create jobs and add a new section of greenway between Wildwood and Sevierville roads — a feature that first appeared on the April 15 designs.
“We look forward to the many ways the parkway extension will make Blount County a safer place to call home,” the partnership posted on social media after TDOT’s comment period went live. “The Blount Chamber encourages its members to bookmark the website and make comments in support of the project,” it said in an April 19 membership email.
Local governments also voiced their support for the project as it entered the public comment phase.
“The city of Alcoa has gone on record numerous times over the past 20 years endorsing the completion of the Pellissippi Parkway and that sentiment remains in full force today,” City Manager Mark Johnson emailed The Daily Times.
“With the growth of this County and the increase in population that we’re seeing, the completion of the Pellissippi Parkway extension is needed now more than ever,” County Mayor Ed Mitchell emailed The Daily Times. “It’s been a long time coming. We see the traffic that uses the completed section of the Parkway every day and what traffic we’ve been able to take off of Alcoa Highway. This extension will allow a reduction of traffic off of some of our back roads and make it easier for people who are visiting Great Smoky Mountains National Park to access (East Lamar Alexander Parkway).”
City Manager Greg McClain said in an interview that the City Council historically has supported the extension in official resolutions and that staff has followed suit.
“If we look out 10-30 years, if this doesn’t happen now, it’ll never happen,” he said after the April 16 work session, noting the city’s support is still in tact. “We’re trying to maintain the balance ... of a quaint town and not ruin the integrity of it, but the reality is people are selling their properties, people are building houses, people are moving here. ... That’s just happening, so we have to look out ahead.”
Opposition
CAPPE leaders disagree, noting the project’s impact is not the best thing for Blount and that TDOT is not being straightforward.
“TDOT continues to misrepresent what this project will do,” said a statement written by the group and sent to The Daily Times on Friday. “TDOT’s own studies — prepared after CAPPE filed a federal lawsuit requiring TDOT comply with federal law — show no improvement to congestion in the Maryville core and continuing poor conditions on area roads even with the PPE.”
The statement went on to contend the project will have impacts on Blount’s “natural beauty and rural character” and said TODT is neglecting to address “real needs.”
The statement encouraged anyone promoting the extension to educate themselves before they participate in public comment.
“We doubt anyone promoting the PPE have read the Environmental Impact Statement and TDOT’s studies and about the impact of the PPE,” the statement said.
The Daily Times emailed TDOT representatives with questions about the public meeting’s timing and visibility. Communications Director Mark Nagi said he would forward questions on to staff.
No response was received by press time.
Clark during the April 16 work session called the extension “a political football.”
“Y’all can punt it if you want,” he told city leaders. “But I think there are some really hard considerations and decisions to make about this.”
“I hope you will think about this very carefully,” Keller added. “Please think about what’s going to happen.”
Public comment for the project is open online until April 29 at https://gather.cdmsmith.com/v/v8jkyAVO149. Residents also can download a comment card from that site and mail it to TDOT before 20.
The full text of CAPPE’s statement regarding the contents of the public design meeting is available at thedailytimes.com.
