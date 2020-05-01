Pellissippi State Community College announced Friday it would implement a multistage plan to reopen campuses.
The first stage will begin on Monday, May 4, and will allow limited access to the Hardin Valley and the Strawberry Plains campuses. The only students that will be allowed on those campuses are those who must finish in-person coursework, including skills assessments and projects.
Employees who have been working remotely will be allowed, by appointment only, to retrieve items they need from their offices. Everyone must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Stage 2 is scheduled to start on May 29 and will open the Blount County and Magnolia Avenue campuses. The Division Street Campus will remain closed throughout the summer, as in previous years.
It was previously announced that all summer courses will be online, with limited in-person instruction for lab courses in the second summer term. Future stages will be announced at a later date.
