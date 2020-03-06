Pellissippi State Community College didn’t just meet a $10 million fundraising goal, the campaign beat that goal by more than $4 million.
During announcements Friday, March 6, on the Blount County and Hardin Valley campuses leaders celebrated the success of the largest fundraising campaign in the college’s history, which publicly launched in February 2019 with $8 million already raised.
Most of the Campaign for Pellissippi State Community College was designed to provide the local match required for state funding of the new $16.5 million Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center in Blount County and the $27 million Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science on Knoxville’s Hardin Valley campus.
The campaign also raised funds for Pellissippi State’s academic and career programs, including culinary arts on the Blount County campus, audio production on the Magnolia avenue campus, early childhood and teacher education at Hardin Valley, and welding at the Strawberry Plains campus.
Donations will strengthen the college’s Student Opportunity Fund, which helps students at risk of dropping out because of an emergency situation, and the Hardin Valley Garden and Pellissippi Pantry, which help students experiencing food insecurity.
Widespread support
Scores of donors contributed $10,000 or more, with Ruth and Steve West, Arconic Foundation, Haslam Family Foundation, Pilot Co. and the Economic Development Board of Blount County, City of Alcoa and City of Maryville each giving $500,000 to $1 million.
Tom Ballard, previous chair of the foundation Board of Directors, particularly drew attention to the West family during the ceremony, not only Ruth and Steve, but Mary Beth, who led the media technologies fundraising team, and Charles.
“What they have done as a family for this community, and particularly this campaign, is just unbelievable,” Ballard said to applause from attendees.
More than a third of the campaign’s 1,547 donors were new at giving to the college, according to the Pellissippi State Foundation. The college’s employees and retirees gave a combined total of more than $500,000.
Partnership
Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. noted during the ceremony the workforce development center is an example of public-private partnership, with support from the Tennessee Board of Regents and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology working with Pellissippi State, as well as K-12 educators and employers in Blount County.
He noted the work of an education roundtable facilitated by the Blount Partnership to align high school and postsecondary programs with workforce needs. “This building is just a physical manifestation of those conversations that have been going on for a long time,” Wise said.
Th 62,000-square-foot center will have space for high school students taking dual enrollment classes; TCAT programs including welding, pipefitting, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance; and Pellissippi State programs in advanced manufacturing, robotics, automated industrial systems, information technology and culinary arts.
“When Blount County decides to do something, they work together as a team to make it happen,” Aneisa Rolen, executive director of the Pellissippi State Foundation, said in an interview.
Andy White, vice mayor of Maryville and team leader on fundraising for the center, said in an interview that “the center sort of sold itself,” with widespread support and recognition of the need to train Blount County’s workforce.
While major donors and campaign leaders attended Friday’s events, Pellissippi State is inviting the public to the groundbreaking planned April 3 for the workforce development center. “We want the world to come,” Rolen said.
