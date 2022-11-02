Patty Weaver strongly believes that education and training can change lives, and in the newly created role of vice president for external affairs at Pellissippi State Community College she is building relationships with schools, employers and other community leaders to make that happen.
The Monroe County native didn’t take office until Sept. 1, so she missed the August ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center, but now she’s spending a day a week on Pellissippi’s Blount County campus in Friendsville.
Under a restructuring at Pellissippi State, external affairs now includes the offices of Workforce and Community Development, Marketing and Communications, Event Services and Career Services, as well as the Pellissippi State Foundation, which raises funding for the college.
“These are the offices that are out there on the front lines, telling Pellissippi State’s story — what we do for students, for the community and for the workforce. What an opportunity to bring all that together,” said Weaver in a news release. She previously served as vice president of workforce and economic development at Cleveland State Community College.
Weaver already had several Blount County connections, having worked with the Blount Partnership on a workforce development grant while she was at Cleveland State and with county Mayor Ed Mitchell through the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency, among others.
She also had worked on workforce development with Teri Brahams, who retired this year as Pellissippi State’s executive director of economic and workforce development. “She was instrumental in helping me learn the system,” Weaver said in a phone interview Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Pellissippi State already has provided customized training for employers such as Arconic and DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc., and Weaver said she recently met with representatives for Smith & Wesson, which is moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Maryville.
Such training can roll into academic programs, allowing employees to continue their education to earn degrees. Then, Weaver notes, those who want to continue are able to transition to four-year institutions such as the University of Tennessee, Maryville College and others.
Through apprenticeship style “earn and learn” programs, she said, Pellissippi State can provide a pipeline for workforce needs and for workers to continue their education.
She also knows it’s important for high school students to understand why they should continue their education, a message sometimes better delivered by employers than teachers. “They need to hear it from industry,” she said, speaking of the importance of having employers speak to classes.
Weaver’s looking for other ways to show students before they graduate from high school the needs and opportunities in the workforce. For example, she mentioned events to pique girls’ interests in fields such as engineering.
“I was was good in math, but I was never told about those opportunities,” Weaver said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing education from the University of Tennessee and taught at the high school level before becoming director of Cleveland State’s sites in Athens and Vonore in 2006. Later she became assistant vice president of academic affairs, before being named vice president of workforce and economic development there.
In the news release Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said, “Her experience and expertise will serve us well on campus and in the community as we look to diversify the opportunities for learning in Knox and Blount counties. Her leadership will be instrumental in the work of this new division and making certain Pellissippi State remains a place for transformational growth.”
Weaver said she’d like to hold an information session to learn about the interests in Blount County that could be met by Pellissippi State’s noncredit lifelong learning classes too.
The fall 2022 catalog included classes on the Blount County campus for topics ranging from digital photography to the history of the Cherokee to how to create a charcuterie board.
Discover more about Pellissippi State’s workforce solutions and lifelong learning classes at www.pstcc.edu/bcs/.
