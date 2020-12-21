Within five minutes last week, 50 nursing students from Pellissippi State Community College signed up to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers and other hospital staff.
The students are expected to help administer the vaccine at Covenant Health facilities every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day until Dec. 29.
Carmen Grissom, who takes classes through the Blount County campus, signed up but was not part of the first group to give the shots on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“My goal has always been to pursue an RN,” said the Halls resident, who previously worked as a phlebotomist and medical assistant for five years at Easterly Family Medicine in Maryville. Unlike some of her classmates, she has experience giving shots.
Grissom plans to become a pediatric nurse, a role she sees as an advocate for children from her own experience. Because of nurses, she said, she was removed from an abusive situation and adopted.
Although she started at East Tennessee State University after high school, the now 27-year-old said, “I didn’t make the wisest decisions.” Becoming a phlebotomist in 2014 was another way into the medical field, and she trained to be a medical assistant through Roane State Community College.
The Tennessee Reconnect grant for adults made nursing school affordable. The program covers tuition and mandatory fees remaining after other state and federal aid is applied, a “last-dollar” grant.
Grissom applied for nursing school at Pellissippi State in fall 2019 but didn’t make it off the wait list for applicants. On March 16 she again was waitlisted but was notified April 16 she had been accepted, so changes in student plans because of the pandemic may have opened a spot for her. She’s now on track to complete the program in summer 2022.
PPE and hands on
Being in school this past semester wasn’t quite what Grissom expected: taking classes on Zoom. “I’m a hands-on, visual learner,” she said. “I miss that personal interaction.”
But because the classes were recorded, she could review them while studying.
Grissom and other nursing students went to campus for lab simulations, wearing full personal protective equipment — gowns, gloves, masks and goggles — and working with mannequins.
She also had a clinical shift once a week on a med-surg floor at Tennova Turkey Creek, again wearing PPE and separated from any patients with COVID-19. However she worked closely with other patients and said the nurses ensured students had hands-on experience.
Grissom was part of a four-person study group that met outdoors and online this fall. They logged more than 70 hours on Microsoft Teams studying, including a 15-hour day before finals. “It helped keep us all accountable,” she said.
After her clinical work was completed, Grissom did test positive for COVID-19. She said she thought she had a severe sinus infection but because several members of the family work in the medical fields, they all were tested before a planned holiday gathering.
The pandemic hasn’t changed Grissom’s mind about becoming a nurse. She said she knows it’s one of the toughest and most-rewarding careers.
When Pellissippi State Nursing Dean Angela Lunsford saw the immediate response of students volunteering to give the COVID-19 vaccine starting at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning, she responded in an email to them: “You are part of something historic that you will tell your grandchildren about. You should be very proud!”
The college offers nursing classes through its Blount County, Magnolia Avenue and Strawberry Plains campuses. For more information visit www.pstcc.edu/nursing, email Nursing@pstcc.edu or call 865-225-2330.
