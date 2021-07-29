Pellissippi State Community College is offering the first registered apprenticeship program in East Tennessee for those interested in a career in the grape and wine industry.
Pellissippi’s Business and Community Services has partnered with Rocky Top Wine Trail Inc. to offer the program, which is registered through the U.S. Department of Labor and combines online classes and testing with hands-on practice and training.
Students may focus their studies on viticulture (grape growing), enology (wine making) and wine business entrepreneurship.
Pellissippi alumni Nick Gipson and Jacob Lindsey, both of whom earned associate degrees in fall 2018 and are currently employed by wineries, began the 12- to 18-month apprentice program as cellar workers June 1.
Once they complete the program, Gipson and Lindsey will become journey workers at the wineries.
“This partnership shows the strength of Pellissippi State’s resources to best support and grow the changing needs of a well-trained workforce in East Tennessee,” said Todd Evans, director of workforce solutions and program manager for apprenticeships at Pellissippi State. “We listened to the needs of our client and developed a program that utilizes Pellissippi State faculty as well as hands-on supervision by Rocky Top Wine Trails’ assigned coaches and mentors, all while meeting state and federal requirements.”
The Rocky Top Wine Trail, established in 2008 with three local wineries, now has five participating wineries throughout Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, enabling guests to sample more than 70 wines.
“We have been very pleased with the partnership with Pellissippi State for not only developing our current team members, but also for the future apprenticeships and workforce training they can provide,” said Jonathan Ball, chief operating officer for Rocky Top Wine Trail. “Our ability to grow as a company and as an industry will rely on the current and future skills of our team members.”
Business and Community Services collaborated with Chris Milne, a Pellissippi State biology professor who has a Ph.D. in plant and soil science, and the Viticulture Enology Science and Technology Alliance to create the grape and wine industry apprentice program. Milne noted that VESTA also offers apprentice programs for assistant winemaker, industrial maintenance technician, production technician, tasting room associate, vineyard worker, vineyard foreman and vineyard manager.
“Students who are interested in these classes sign up through VESTA, but we also have made it so that every one of these VESTA classes can be applied as Prior Learning Assessment for credits toward an associate of applied science in general technology with a focus in viticulture, enology or wine business entrepreneurship at Pellissippi State,” said Milne, a vintner who teaches botanical viticulture for VESTA, a national grape and wine education program that combines the flexibility of industry-validated online instruction, instructor-guided education from industry professionals and hands-on mentored experiences at vineyards or wineries.
