Starting this week, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pellissippi State Community College in Friendsville will allow a choice by day.
The one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given on Fridays; Moderna, which is two shots 28 days apart, will be given on Saturdays.
Pellissippi State's drive-thru vaccination clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for people ages 18 and older.
To schedule an appointment go online to http://bit.ly/PSvaccine. People without an appointment may visit the clinic starting at noon on Fridays or Saturdays to receive a vaccine while supplies last.
For more information, including a map of how the vaccine clinic is set up on the Blount County campus, visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine.
