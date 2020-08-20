Building your own workers can be a great business investment, and Pellissippi State Community College is helping Newell Brands do that with a new apprenticeship program.
Pellissippi State has supported other local business apprenticeship programs with training for jobs such as electricians and welders, but this is the first time it is sponsoring the program.
The college handles the administrative responsibilities for the apprenticeships recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, taking that burden off the business. Pellissippi State organizes the curriculum, trains mentors and handles documentation.
This summer, Newell employees Kyle Sanchez and Seth Hartley began working toward their Journeyman Tool and Die Maker certifications.
While working full time and being paid, the apprentices also will log 2,000 hours of on-the-job training each year, required in addition to 144 hours of instruction.
Most of that instruction will be online using the Tooling U-SME program, which gives the apprentices flexibility for when they complete the work and allows the college to customize the learning, according to Todd Evans, director of workforce solutions for the college.
Pellissippi State acting as sponsor and providing training online works well for businesses that don’t have a full class of apprentices on their own, he explained.
The tool and die program usually takes four years to complete, but Evans said one of the Newell employees already earned an associate’s degree at Pellissippi State, and credit for that work will trim the time required for him by a year.
Being a tool and die maker is almost a dying art, Evans said, and they are in high demand to make tools needed to maintain production lines. “We can’t rely on other countries making our tools for us,” he said.
The career can be “extremely lucrative,” according to Evans.
Nationwide last year, the median earnings for tool and die makers was $53,920, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but pay varies by both region and industry. The median was $51,350 for plastics product manufacturing and $77,390 for aerospace product and parts manufacturing.
Newell Brands expanded its tool room and molding department this year and needed additional tool and die makers. “This position is one that is becoming more and more difficult to find qualified journeyman workers to fill,” Newell Brands’ tool room supervisor, Aaron Myers, said in a news release from the college about the partnership. “We all believe that one of the best ways to cultivate a positive culture is to promote from within.”
Pellissippi State also is working with local schools through the Tennessee Valley Youth Apprenticeships to provide opportunities for students still in high school in fields such as information technology.
