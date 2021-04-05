Pellissippi State Community College's Blount County Campus will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community starting April 9.
The clinic will be open for appointments 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until the end of July, with the possibility of adding Tuesdays as well after spring classes end in May, the school said Monday in a press release.
Pellissippi State will offer the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose only. There is no charge for it, but recipients must be 18 years old.
Visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine to make an appointment to receive the vaccine at Pellissippi State. To speed up your appointment, fill out and print the screening form in advance, the release advises. Paper copies also will be available on-site.
Total time on campus will be around 30 minutes to allow for check-in, vaccination administration and a 15-minute observation time following the shot. Arrive as close to the appointment time as possible to help keep wait times to a minimum, the school requested.
Pellissippi State’s Blount County Campus is at 2731 W. Alexander Parkway, Friendsville. For more information, visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine.
