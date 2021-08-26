Pellissippi State Community College will offer COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised people at its Vaccinate and Educate Fair next week.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, outside the Bagwell Center for Media and Art on the college’s Hardin Valley Campus, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville.
Pellissippi State nursing faculty and students will administer both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which was granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23, and the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Pellissippi State also will offer boosters of Pfizer for those who had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least eight months ago (March 1) to those who bring their original vaccine cards.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Pellissippi State is working with the nonprofit Faith Leaders Initiative and New Directions Healthcare to offer the Vaccinate and Educate Fair for the community.
Education stations will provide information about COVID-19, including handouts explaining what the virus is, how vaccines work to combat it and why common myths about COVID-19 and vaccinations are untrue.
Free popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones will be available for families.
