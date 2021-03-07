The counseling office at Pellissippi State Community College usually helps students with a mix of personal, academic and career topics, but since the pandemic, referrals for personal counseling have risen significantly.
“It centers around the isolation and loneliness for the students,” said Angela Obear, a licensed clinical social worker who has been a counselor at the Blount County campus since 2018.
Community college students typically have more barriers to continuing their education. They may be caring for children or their parents, and the pandemic has added concerns ranging from illness to housing for families. Plus most classes are online in some form.
“It’s not exactly what they expected for their college experience, doing it from their bedroom or trying to find a quiet place in their house,” Obear said. “It’s been really tough on them emotionally, mentally.”
A nursing student may have to balance clinical experience requirements with children being quarantined at home. Even finding a quiet space for a study group has been a challenge. “They’ve had to get very creative,” she said.
With some classes meeting in an asynchronous online format — students working on their own time and the class never meeting together even online — one freshman told the counselor, “I don’t even know what my professors look like.”
Obear said more students have reported suicidal thoughts in the past year than the previous two.
New methods
Usually Obear is the only counselor on the Friendsville campus, but with staff working remotely, Pellissippi State’s counselors are able to work with students from any campus.
“I had never done telehealth with my clients before,” she said, so that was a big adjustment at first but has become comfortable and even has some advantages.
She supervises two interns remotely, one doctoral candidate and one working toward a master’s degree. If they have concerns about suicidal thoughts or behavior during an an appointment, they can bring in Obear with the Microsoft Teams software.
But some students struggle just to find a private place to discuss their situation and may log in from a car, for example.
Outreach
Before the pandemic, counselors were making themselves available where students gather on campus to make it easier to start conversations or answer questions.
Now there is online time twice a week when students can pop in, usually to ask a question related to a class assignment. But Obear said at least one student who had begun experiencing hallucinations reached out that way.
Educators also are looking out for students who are struggling. “Usually professors are the first one to know something is going on,” Obear said, such as when a student stops turning in assignments. Even students who have previously excelled academically have struggled with planning study time in an online environment.
Counselors across the Pellissippi State system take turns answering a counseling email address, and they are reaching out in multiple ways, from regular emailed newsletters to speaker events.
They also help plug students in to resources both through the campus and in the community, working with Pellissippi’s Student Care and Advocacy and Panther Help groups, for example, for help with issues from food insecurity to internet access.
For students struggling with isolation, they highlight opportunities to be engaged, often through the SEAL (Student Engagement And Leadership) team. For example, SEAL hosted an online cooking event for which students could register and pick up a meal kit.
Some students who planned to focus only on their education have taken jobs to be around other people and find a sense of purpose. Others have volunteered for activities such as packing food bags for the Pellissippi Pantry, which not only allows them to connect with peers outside of school work but also can fulfill volunteer requirements for scholarships.
With clubs and other organizations online, that has provided a new opportunity for students who might have struggled to attend a meeting at another campus.
Pellissippi State also began a support group for students with autism last fall and is developing one for LGTBQ+ students.
Last fall, Pellissippi State partnered with Roane State Community College to offer online suicide prevention QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training, and attendance was about double for the online version compared with previous training that required people to be on-site.
The Navigate Student app includes a link to connect with counseling, and Pellissippi State staff members have conducted phone campaigns to check in with students.
Pellissippi State doesn’t limit the number of counseling sessions a student can have, and if they withdraw from the school, Obear said the counselors will let them know about the behavioral health safety net available from other organizations. “We don’t leave them hanging,” she said.
If taking time off is what they need to do, the counselors also will work to ensure they file the necessary forms with the financial aid office.
Finding calm
The counselor also offers coping skills, such as stress management and mindfulness.
When students are on campus, Pellissippi State provides chair massages on days when final exams are scheduled to help ease the tension. For nursing students, who can’t make lower than a C on an exam and stay in the program, it provides essential oils in scents such as orange and peppermint they can place on a cotton ball or pulse point. Obear said that’s also a technique students can use at home.
She might suggest an app such as Calm or Headspace when students have difficulty shutting their brain off to sleep.
And Obear reminds her interns of the value of just listening to someone who is struggling. “It’s not always the big things that make a difference in counseling,” she said.
She lets students know its OK to feel anxious or nervous sometimes, and she gives them permission to take time out to take care of themselves, even if that is finding joy in the little things.
She helps them learn what their body is telling them and how to set boundaries. “They tend to all think they can’t ever tell anybody no, and then they take on way more than they can manage,” Obear said.
“We all know everyone is struggling and this has been difficult for everybody in many different ways,” she said. “There is help out there. You don’t have to do this alone, and you don’t have to suffer.”
Unfortunately, although depression is treatable, some people still think there is a stigma associated with it and may wait until they are unable to function before reaching out for help.
“You’re not weak for not having all the answers,” Obear said. “That’s what we went to school for, that’s why we like to help people, and that’s what we have to offer.”
