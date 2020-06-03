College leaders issued statements this week affirming their commitment to promote racial justice and equity in the wake of nationwide protests.
Citing the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African American and Hispanic communities and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, a statement issued Monday, June 1, by Pellissippi State Community College says, “At this point in time, I believe we are being asked to examine ourselves, an institution we care about, and a community we call home for the systemic and structural inequities that deny many of our colleagues, students, and citizens access to the notions of justice, freedom, and peace we claim to hold dear.”
The document is signed not only by President L. Anthony Wise Jr. but also a dozen members of the college’s senior staff.
On Wednesday afternoon, June 3, Maryville College President Tom Bogart sent a memorandum to faculty, staff and students renewing the college’s commitment to its Statement of Purpose, which concludes with striving “to build and strengthen the human community,” and it notes that work will take many forms.
Bogart’s memo begins by citing the killings of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
“These killings are only the most recent prominent examples of the gap between ideals of racial equality, on the one hand, and the violence that is disproportionately experienced by people of color, on the other,” he wrote.
Words into action
The memo calls on the Maryville College community to listen and “to avoid demonizing whole categories of people because of their race, their opinions, or their profession.
The Statement of Purpose reminds that we ‘must listen attentively and humbly to all human voices’ so that we ‘may hear the call of God no matter how God may speak.’” Listening humbly when emotions are high and messages can be painful is difficult, he notes, “But listening is the way to learn from our fellow human beings, whose experiences and insights can be profoundly different from ours. It requires us to consider that we might be wrong. And if we believe that others are wrong, our challenge is to find ways to persuade them of their error ... Creating positive change requires both courage to confront what is wrong and persistence because change can take time.”
The college’s Diversity Action Team is meeting Friday, June 5, to discuss what additional programming can be offered this fall to ensure students have opportunities to talk, listen and learn from each other, Bogart told The Daily Times in an email.
Pellissipppi State’s announcement concludes, “I am not certain of all we need to do, but I am certain that we need to move forward. I would ask that you allow me to walk with you as I invite you to walk with me.”
Wise said the statement was part of an expression of concern for students, faculty and community members who would be traumatized by recent events, and a desire for people to think individually, as an institution and as a community about ways to move forward.
“I think we’ve got to find a grounding in shared values. I think we’ve got to recognize the sort of systemic and structural problems that exist in our communities, and we’ve got to find ways to move forward,” Wise said in a phone interview with The Daily Times on Wednesday, June 3.
Among the ideas Pellissippi State’s senior staff have been discussing this week are college and community conversations and forums starting this summer, reaching out to students as they return to campus in the fall and forums for professional development.
“Our mission calls for us to provide a transformative environment, and for me that’s work that takes place on the campus and in the community,” he said.
“This is a great place to live. We have high ideals that have been established by the founding documents of this country a couple hundred years ago, but we’ve got some work to do to ensure that all of us in this community have a chance to live that fully,” Wise said.
For the past couple of years the college has been part of the Achieving the Dream Network, which aims to close the academic achievement gap for low-income and minority students.
After reviewing data, the college will be moving to put in place structures and supports for students through INSTEPS, the INtegrated STudent Experience at Pellissippi State. Within a few weeks Wise is expecting a committee report that will focus on providing holistic support, including coaching and mentoring.
“It’s built around this idea that we want to be proactive rather than passive in terms of the success and well-being of those who are students at the college,” the president said.
UT investigates
At the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman issued a statement on May 30 citing Floyd’s death and saying, in part, “We will continue the hard work to create a campus where everyone matters and belongs. Where anyone can study, work, learn, teach, jog and live their daily life without fear. Where education becomes the great equalizer for anyone who wants it. Creating an environment for all Vols to succeed is a responsibility we all share.”
On Wednesday, UT confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating reports “that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online.”
The incoming president of Maryville College, Bryan Coker, said in part on Twitter May 31: “We must engage in the real work of building anti-racist, just & equitable communities — lives depend upon it, & the future is at stake.” Coker takes office July 1.
Wednesday morning, June 3, the college’s Behavioral Sciences Division posted on Facebook that it is “in solidarity with our alumni, students, colleagues, and professional organizations in fighting against racism, hate, and injustice in all of its forms.”
“Racism and racial discrimination impact mental health and well-being,” the post continued. “As a community, Maryville College seeks to provide a safe and civil environment that encourages awareness of, curiosity about, and respect for those whose insights and experiences come from varied traditions. As a division, we are committed to using our resources and expertise to challenge racism, hate, and the systems and structures that maintain them, while embracing multiculturalism, diversity, and inclusion.”
