Pellissippi State Community College plans to celebrate its 2020 and 2021 graduates in a series of smaller, outdoor commencement ceremonies next month.
The college has not held an in-person commencement since December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight separate ceremonies, capped at 85 graduates and two guests per graduate, are planned for Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. Each ceremony is to take place in the Hardin Valley Campus Courtyard, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville.
The college will livestream all of the ceremonies for family and friends who cannot attend in person.
Students who graduated at any point during 2020 are welcome to join ceremonies at 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Those Pellissippi State students graduating in spring 2021 with associate of arts, fine arts, science or science in teaching degrees may participate in ceremonies at 1, 4 or 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Those Pellissippi State students graduating in spring 2021 with associate of applied science degrees will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15, with nursing students at 10 a.m., engineering and media technology students at 1 p.m. and business and computer technology students at 4 p.m.
“It is well understood that students may not be able to attend the ceremony for which they are scheduled due to personal or family obligations,” said Dean of Students Travis Loveday. “In that case, 2021 graduates may attend any ceremony that has openings.”
Registration for all ceremonies opened at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, on Eventbrite, and registration is not only for those graduating. Faculty, staff and guests should register for the ceremony they plan to attend, as all seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit www.pstcc.edu/graduation for the links to register and more information about when to check in for the ceremonies, where to enter campus and park, and what graduates and guests will need to do to follow Pellissippi State’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies and graduates will move inside the Clayton Performing Arts Center. While social distancing guidelines would prevent guests in the CPAC, they would be able to view a livestream of the ceremonies from the Goins Administration Building.
