Pellissippi State Community College will open the drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Blount County campus on Friday, April 23. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
The clinic will be closed this weekend so workers can make the shift to the Moderna vaccine from the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including updating the scheduling software. The college will wait another 10 days before deciding if they will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again. Federal officials paused the J&J vaccine earlier this week over a half-dozen blood clot cases.
People with appointments on April 16 or April 17 will be notified by Pellissippi State staff.
Visit pstcc.edu/vaccine for more information about the vaccination clinic and to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.