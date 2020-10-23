A vision sketched by Blount County education, business and community leaders over the past several years began to take shape Friday, Oct. 23, with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
Shovelfuls of dirt symbolized the first visible steps of converting what is now a parking lot on the Friendsville campus of Pellissippi State Community College into a state-of-the-art training center.
The $16.5 million Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center is scheduled for completion in 16 months, ready to offer courses ranging from high school dual enrollment to customized corporate training. In addition to Pellissippi State classes, the center will house the first Blount County offerings from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Although Pellissippi State limited the event because of COVID-19 precautions, dozens attended, including education administrators, industry leaders, community influencers and elected officials.
Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. noted it was the largest event on campus in about seven months because of the pandemic and invited everyone to envision not a “new normal” but a “better normal.”
“This facility is a symbol of that,” he said, painting an image a couple of years into the future, with the hum of machinery in TCAT’s pipefitting and machine tool shop; a middle school field trip to learn about careers in robotics and computer science; the aroma of fresh pastries from Pellissippi State’s culinary arts students; and a leadership class for a local employer in the corporate training center.
Building for growth
In a news release for the event, the Blount Partnership cites $2.8 million in new capital investment and 5,500 new jobs in the county since 2011.
“We continue to see record job growth and investment, and there’s nothing that’s preventing us from moving even more exponentially toward that,” Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said during the event.
He noted that an area’s workforce is more important than infrastructure and taxes to companies considering where to locate.
“Investing this way in the future of our labor force is a way of trying to keep our kids here, and that’s the goal of every parent,” Daniels said.
‘High school to hired’
“Creating a pipeline that produces a workforce that is uniquely qualified and demanded by local employers is critical to economic development and quality of life for all of us in East Tennessee,” said TCAT Knoxville President Kelli Chaney
TCAT recently received a state grant to create a program for training heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians in a partnership with Alcoa City Schools. It also plans to bring programs to the workforce center such as industrial maintenance and welding, a field where starting wages can be $35 an hour.
“This facility will create a pathway from high school to hired,” Chaney said.
In an interview, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead noted many high school students already attend Pellissippi State for dual enrollment courses in subjects such as English and biology. The new center will allow the high schools to offer multiple pathways, with students taking introductory courses at a local high school and then progressing in their junior and senior years to the Pellissippi campus.
Through advisory groups the Blount Partnership has facilitated, educators and employers have worked in recent years to make it seamless for students to begin their studies in high school, continue to postsecondary training and be prepared with the types of skills local employers need.
One of the main features of the new center will be a “Smart Factory Megalab” to train workers for advanced industry jobs that combine physical and cyber components.
The center also is designed with flexible space to allow programs to evolve over time.
Major donors helping to raise $5.5 million through the Pellissippi State Foundation for the center include not only the Wests but also the Economic Development Board of Blount County government, the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, Arconic Foundation, Blackberry Farm Foundation, Blount Memorial Hospital, Care Institute Group, Clayton Family Foundation, Clayton Homes Inc., DENSO North America Foundation, and William “Ed” Harmon.
