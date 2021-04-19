Pellissippi State Community College will welcome those without appointments to its drive-thru vaccination clinic on the Blount County campus starting at 1 p.m. each day the clinic is open.
The clinic will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the campus at 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville. The clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine starting Friday, April 23.
While Pellissippi State encourages people to sign up for appointments, the college said it is committed to not letting any open vials of vaccine go to waste. So those without appointments are welcome to drop by the vaccination clinic at 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to receive a shot if vaccine is available.
The vaccinations are free. People must be at least 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine. Those who register for appointments in advance need to schedule only the first dose, because Pellissippi State staff will schedule the second dose 28 days after the first vaccination is given.
For more information about the college’s vaccination clinic, including forms to fill out and print before an appointment, visit www.pstcc.edu/vaccine.
