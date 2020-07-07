A new workforce development center on the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College won’t open before spring 2022.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center planned for April was postponed because of the pandemic and now is tentatively schedule for September.
Pellissippi State hopes to receive approval next month for revised plans for the center after estimated construction costs came in higher than expected.
The initial $16.5 million price tag was based on estimates from BarberMcMurry Architects, and included contingencies, fees and other components. Denark Construction has calculated building costs around $15 million, and the college is trying to get that down to about $14.5 million, Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said.
The project is being funded roughly one-third each by a state grant, Pellissippi’s foundation and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and Wise said the State Building Commission is expected to consider a revised plan at its August meeting.
Proposed changes are not expected to affect programming at the center, or high school students taking dual enrollment classes; TCAT programs including welding, pipefitting, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance; and Pellissippi State programs in advanced manufacturing, robotics, automated industrial systems, information technology and culinary arts.
“We are committed to the programs that need to grow in that building,” Wise said this week.
With groundbreaking in mid-September, Pellissippi State now expects construction to be complete in late 2021 or early 2022.
A Campaign for Pellissippi State Community College to support multiple projects, including the local match for state funding of the workforce development center, exceeded its $10 million goal by more than $4 million. Local employers and the Economic Development Board of Blount County, city of Alcoa and city of Maryville made substantial contributions.
