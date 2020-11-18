Staring in January middle school students at two after school programs will have hands-on opportunities to explore potentially high-paying careers in advanced manufacturing and coding.
The Pellissippi Youth Scholars Program could host a dozen or more students at each site, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa and the Boys & Girls Club in Maryville.
Arconic Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Pellissippi State Community College to start the program.
A Pellissippi State employee will lead the program, and the college is recruiting volunteers from industry and the community to keep the program going with kits that will remain at the two centers.
High-tech, hands-on
Activities will include career awareness, exploration and preparation in areas including robotics, additive manufacturing, coding, hydraulics and pneumatics.
“The earlier a student is introduced to these jobs, the sooner they will see an optimistic future open to career-connected learning,” Teri Brahams, executive director for economic and workforce development for Pellissippi State, said in a news release. “Exposing students to these career opportunities in middle school will allow them to better use their time in high school to prepare for the path they’ll take after graduation.
“Having an exciting experience with the Pellissippi Youth Scholars Program could not only spark their interest in these careers, but also could help students understand the importance of taking advanced math, science and English courses in high school,” she added.
Activities will introduce the students to basic terminology and concepts, and they will learn how to use the basic types of equipment common to each field.
Guest speakers will help students connect what they are learning to jobs.
Clearing pathways
The Pellissippi Youth Scholars program also will focus on four skills employers say workers need: critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity.
“Blount County employers are emphasizing a desire to hire a more diverse workforce, but many underrepresented populations may not be aware of the opportunities for a career in advanced manufacturing or the educational pathway needed to be successful in manufacturing,” Brahams said. “This program will address both of these challenges.”
The Pellissippi Youth Scholars will meet for about two hours on Thursdays at the MLK Center and Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club and is open to members of those after school programs.
Potential volunteers can email Brahams at tbrahams@pstcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.