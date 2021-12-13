A group of Townsend second-graders is eagerly awaiting a delivery from way up north, letters from children in Anchorage, Alaska.
Teacher Nyana Hill is passionate about letters and eager to share their value with students.
"I know Skype is cool and all, but I still have my grandmother's letters," said Hill, who now writes to her 4-year-old grandson in Missouri.
In this fast-paced world, she said, a letter means somebody took the time to care.
Northern connection
Last year her students wrote to thank a veteran, and this year Karen Gaines asked if Hill would be interested doing a pen pal project with a school where her daughter teaches in Alaska.
The project gives Hill an opportunity to not only teach English and geography skills but much more with the 7- and 8-year-olds. "The understand email and how quickly it goes, but they don't understand how it started," she said.
Along with the letter writing students are learning about Benjamin Franklin and the Pony Express, and how today "the post office is still alive and well."
The children can see where Alaska is on a globe, but it's still tough to make some connections. Ideas such as space and time are just starting to solidify in their minds, the teacher explained.
"They have a hard time understanding how Alaska is attached to us, which of course it isn't," at least by land, Hill said. They are curious about whether the children so far away "still do American things," she said. A photo of the other class already showed some differences, with the children in Alaska wearing boots and insulated overalls in the classroom.
Writing and rewriting
In their first letters the Townsend students introduced themselves in three sentences, writing sentences about their family members, pets, types of homes and favorite activities or toys. Then they had to ask a question.
Hill fit the letter writing in among other lessons in 10- to 15-minute segments, and the students practiced with rough drafts before their final letters. Some second graders started writing giant letters and others teeny ones, but in the end the teacher made sure all were legible.
Because Hill has only 17 students, some of them wrote two letters to ensure all 23 third graders in the class they are writing to at Ocean View Elementary in Anchorage would receive mail, and Hill made sure each letter was different.
The only pen pal Hill had in school was through her high school French class, but she has written and received many letters, including with her mother-in-law for years. Her father-in-law was corresponding with two women during World War II, Hill said, and she believes the letters he received influenced his choice of a wife.
"I have every letter I've ever received," she said, including from her parents.
When she and her brother spent four weeks in the summer with an aunt in Kentucky, their parents sent them with a tablet to write to home to Michigan.
"I love the stories that you get from letters," Hill said, the details of everyday life missing from official accounts of history. Letter writing gives her an opportunity to explain to the students about primary sources in researching history too.
"There's power in the pen," said the teacher, who at home has a book titled, "The World's Greatest Letters."
Hills said she's seen her grandson in person only about four times because of the distance between them, but mail allows them to connect. For example, she'll send him a book and then they will talk about it on a Skype call.
The teacher and grandmother knows that children can start a practice of writing letters even before they can fully form words, with simple acts such as drawing a picture, including a hand print if they can't write their name yet and placing a stamp on the envelope.
In the next round of letters Townsend students will write about the state where they live, and the project will wrap up with valentines in February.
