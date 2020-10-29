Though the land-sale paperwork is still in process, managers and landowners say Chick-fil-A will open a Maryville restaurant off West Broadway Avenue on Monarch Drive next spring.
Twin City dealership owner Tom Hodge said in a message to The Daily Times on Thursday that parties are still working out “a couple of kinks” in the closing process.
If the sale goes through, Chick-fil-A will build its third Blount County location on land directly behind the 1759 W. Broadway Ave. dealership, owned by the Hodge family.
Hunter’s Crossing Chick-fil-A franchise operator Frankie Turner said by phone Thursday he expected construction to start soon after the land sale with about a 130-day turnaround to opening.
“We should start construction in about three weeks,” Turner said, “then open at the end of March or the first of April. But we won’t have anything concrete until we get a start date.”
Finding the right place took about nine years, he added.
Developers and landowners who have property on U.S. Highway 411 have told Maryville leaders in recent years that Chick-fil-A showed interest in the area.
In July 2019, The Daily Times reported property owners wanted a restaurant to come in across from the Walmart on former Royal Oaks Golf Course property.
But the Twin City location is now closer than any other property to scoring a deal.
The Maryville Planning Commission approved the land for annexation into the city during an Oct. 19 meeting.
If it passes approval in first and second readings at Maryville City Council in November and December, the land will be on the city’s tax rolls before the restaurant opens.
Hodge — a Planning Commission member who abstained from voting on the annexation Oct. 19 — said in a recent phone interview he plans to sell all the land behind his property. The would-be Chick-fil-A represents only one parcel on that property.
Though the Chick-fil-A would have road access for drivers leaving the new Food City, a new road, Monarch Drive, was recently built and a traffic light installed at the West Broadway intersection, potentially decreasing the risk of accidents and backups in the area.
Traffic at the Hunter’s Crossing Chick-fil-A has been consistent during the pandemic, Turner said. Though dining rooms are closed, the drive-thru is so active that the restaurant had to set up a canopy for employees taking orders outside.
“We have been blessed to be able to stay afloat much better than I thought we would through COVID with our dining rooms closed,” Turner said.
According to an Aug. 10 post on the Hunter’s Crossing Chick-fil-A Facebook page, the restaurant recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary.
“We received the news today Frankie will be the owner/operator of the new restaurant, plans for opening will be first quarter of 2021!” the post read. “We are so excited and will keep you updated on progress! Yay another Chick-fil-A, so exciting!”
Should the land sale go through, the new location would be the third Chick-fil-A in Blount, adding to Alcoa’s and the one in Foothills Mall, operated by Cody Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.