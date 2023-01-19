Blount County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Pennsylvania man with assaulting a first responder Monday, Jan. 16, saying he attacked them during a domestic call. Trenton Jamil Ford, 30, was also charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
According to a police report, deputies responded Monday evening to a report of a domestic assault at a home in Louisville. Upon arrival, they met with Ford as well as his ex-boyfriend, a 68-year-old Reliance man, and detained both.
Deputies said Ford refused to speak to them and “became agitated and began screaming.” They said he refused to be put in a patrol car and had to be placed on the ground to be searched, during which time he stomped on a deputy’s hand and kicked him in the chest multiple times. Deputies then put Ford in the back of a patrol car, where they said he began kicking at the windows.
According to the report, Ford eventually told deputies that he and his ex-boyfriend had been arguing over how much he had to drink and that the argument led to a physical fight. He said his ex-boyfriend climbed on top of him, escalating the fight.
Deputies spoke to his ex-boyfriend, who told them the two had been in “a shoving match that escalated to Mr. Ford grabbing a large ceramic bowl and hitting him on the head with it.” Deputies said he had a large bleeding cut on his head, and there were pieces of a broken ceramic bowl on the floor.
Based on statements and evidence, deputies were unable to determine a primary aggressor and placed both under arrest. Ford allegedly continued kicking the windows of the patrol car and hitting his head on the interior on the way to the Blount County Justice Center. He remains in custody in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000.
His ex-boyfriend was charged with domestic assault and released the next day on bonds totaling $2,500. Both are pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
