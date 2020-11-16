Julie Bailey at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School

Sherry Paul with Realty Executives hands cup of Quick Fix Coffee to teacher Julie Bailey at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School on Monday morning, Nov. 16, the start of American Education Week. American Education Week kicked off early Monday morning, Nov. 16, with the staff at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School receiving Quick Fix Coffee, thanks to the school’s parent board and a sponsor.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times

American Education Week kicked off early Monday morning, Nov. 16, with the staff at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School receiving Quick Fix Coffee, thanks to the school's parent board and a sponsor.  

