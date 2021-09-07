The Blount County Animal Shelter is having an End of Summer Adoption Extravaganza on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. The center will cover 50% of every dog and puppy’s adoption fee, while cat and kitten fees are only $25. Check out the available animals on Petfinder or on the Facebook page Friends of the Blount County Animal Shelter.
Those who are interested in visiting the animals Friday or Saturday should call 865-980-6244 to find out more information or to make an appointment. The shelter is at 233 Currie Ave., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.