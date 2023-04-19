The third annual Pet Palooza gets underway on Saturday, April 22 at The Shed in Maryville — an event that features a dog agility course, kids activities, information booth and silent auction of some great gift baskets.
It’s the creation of Blount County Animal Welfare Society, a nonprofit in the community with a mission to help improve the well-being of outside dogs and colony cats. This organization that is operated solely by volunteers builds insulated doghouses, provides kennels or fencing, often pays for spays and neuters and transportation to veterinary appointments.
BCAWS networks to coordinate with others providing services to safely move endangered or neglected animals. And all that they are able to do is because of the generosity in this county.
“We succeed and can do what we do with a small number of volunteers because of our community network that we have established and the monetary donations from the community,” explained Kristin Baksa, who serves as president; she has been with BCAWS since the beginning. She said because her agency is not a rescue or shelter, there are not many national grants available. That makes community support so important, she stressed.
Pet Palooza is a way to get the word out about BCAWS and recruit volunteers and other support, said Jennifer Gregory, one of the co-chairs for the event.
Pet Palooza will include a bake sale with homemade treats, paw print art project, find a bone test for pets, opportunity to adopt a Beanie Baby, or several. A gem hunt for kids and ring toss are also planned. BCAWS t-shirts and hoodies will be for sale.
Most of the Pet Palooza activities will require ticket purchases, but admission is free. Live music will be presented, and outside vendors are participating. This is a major fundraiser for BCAWS.
BCAWS was started 3½ years ago. It has been able to provide 50 doghouses per year and 25 kennels to dogs living outside. Members have been able to re-home 106 dogs, although the mission is pet retention, Gregory said.
They do not have a facility to take in unwanted or stray animals, but foster families often step in to help.
“Since the beginning, BCAWS has helped 292 pet owners,” Gregory said. That includes 115 spays/neuters. They aren’t able to pay for every need, but emergency vet care is part of their services through donations.
The past two Pet Paloozas were held at Springbrook Park, but this year, Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson partnered up to include its entertainment space, The Shed. The local business has also donated silent auction items. City Farms has provided a gift basket too, and there will be passes to Dollywod, Gregory said.
Others like Clayton, have come alongside as partners. That company gives its employees time to volunteer in the community each year. Several of them ended up building dog houses that BCAWS was able to give to pet owners.
When their work days were done, Clayton employees had build 32 doghouses.
“Due to the high cost of supplies, it costs $125 to $140 to build each of the houses,” Gregory said. The kennels they provide end up costing $450. The first doghouses were built in 2019.
A core of 12 active volunteers and 25 to 30 who are able to help out occasionally are able to keep the mission alive, Gregory said.
A major goal for this year is to get more pet owners to spay and neuter their pets, she said. BCAWS works with People Promoting Animal Welfare in Greenback.
Saturday’s Pet Palooza will take place rain or shine since the venue is covered.
“This is all about helping animals be able to live in a safe environment, whether that’s food, shelter, clean water or emergency vet services,” Gregory said.
