Phil Fulmer praised Blount County Schools special education staff for their work Thursday and shared advice from his decades coaching football at the University of Tennessee as the educators prepared to start a new school year.
A Maryville resident for more than three decades, Fulmer was the keynote speaker at the BCS CAKE (Caring About Kids’ Education) Conference, which brought together about 260 teachers and instructional assistants at First Baptist Maryville for sessions on special education law, technology, behavior supports and other topics before classes begin next week.
Fulmer began his remarks by saying he was humbled to speak to them. “I’m honored to be in your presence, because the job that you do is so important for young people with handicaps and disabilities. Whether you’re a teacher or an assistant, you’ve got to go home every day and feel good about what you do,” he said.
He coached the Vols football team from 1992 to 2008 and served as UT athletic director from 2017 until his retirement in 2021 but said, “My main job right now is being a grandfather,” noting he has nine grandchildren
Fulmer spoke of growing up in Winchester, Tennessee, a small town he said is like Maryville used to be, “kind of like Mayberry.”
He said the teachers, counselors and coaches “showed me more than what was there in our little cocoon,” and he went on to compliment “all the teachers that don’t get paid enough, spend way too much time, probably, away from their own families trying to be great teachers, but it’s worth it.”
“Teachers, counselors and coaches guided me to have a chance to be successful,” said Fulmer, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Culture and care
Later he noted the culture established by his second grade teacher, “Miss Clark,” for whom he served as a pall bearer when she died at more than 90 years of age. At her funeral Fulmer and others talked about the culture she had created, which he said spilled across the school and community.
Most coaches don’t go into the career expecting to do something like be the head football coach at UT, he noted. “My initial reason for coaching was the same that you have,” he said. “I care about young people, and somebody helped me along the way, and I can help them.”
While big games are exciting, he said, in his work the excitement came from seeing young people develop from age 17 to 23, when they are ready for the world, and then when they came back later after further success.
Foundation for improvement
The former coach said in his experience, “You get better or you get worse, and it’s up to you to be mature enough to look at it and stand back and ask, ‘How do I get better this year?’”
Through anecdotes from his time as a coach and athletic director, Fulmer talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with people you can count on and breaking down communication silos.
Fulmer said his favorite team was the 1994 team, which started with a recored of one win and three losses but went on to win seven of the last eight games and a bowl game, despite player injuries, by focusing on what they could do better. “We laid the foundation for what turned out to be the best era in Tennessee football modern history,” Fulmer said.
“When you have adversity, it’s an opportunity,” Fulmer said. “If you can’t do it, get help” from members of your team.
The theme for this year’s CAKE Conference was “Be the Change.”
“Our motto is care, love and serve in Blount County Schools, and you guys do that every day,” Special Education Coordinator Mike Brewer told the educators before Fulmer’s speech. “Without a strong relationship, no significant learning will take place,” he said, challenging them to develop those relationships this year.
About 1,600 BCS students, ages 3-22, receive special education services.
“Take care of our kids, love on our kids, invest in our kids and be the change for our kids,” Brewer told the teachers and aides.
