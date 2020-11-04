Members of the Smoky Mountain Pickleball Club came together this past weekend for some fun and fellowship in celebration of Halloween.
Many dressed in costume for the event, which included some pickleball matches. Bags of treats were handed out to those who chose to come in costume. One group came together in the morning while others chose the evening for their gathering.
The club is active, with 104 dues-paying members. The club plays indoors at Everett Recreation Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and also outside, on courts near John Sevier Elementary School and at the Bassel courts in Alcoa. New members are always welcome, organizers said.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that resembles badminton, table tennis and tennis.
It can be played by teams of two or four.
These players get together all year-round, outdoors in summer and indoors the rest of the year. All ages can learn the sport, club members said.
They have many who are seniors. Due to the pandemic, play has been outdoors only for months. Everett will open next week for indoor play.
Some of the players have been active in the sport for nine years, but the club officially was founded six years ago.
Sessions are held on Wednesdays at Everett for those who want to learn how to play. For more information, visit www.smokymountainpickleball.org.
