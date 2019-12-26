Piedmont Airlines will hold a hiring event Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at the AMC 510 Center adjacent to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Hilton Hotel.
Signs will direct potential job applicants to free, on-site parking at 2950 Airfield Service Drive, Alcoa. Company information will be presented there along with an opportunity to ask questions. Late attendees will be turned away.
Interested candidates will complete a basic skills assessment and, if selected, move on to a one-on-one interview with a recruiter.
Participants should plan to spend up to two hours at the event. Bring your driver’s license, Social Security card and proof of education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.