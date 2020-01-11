The Pigeon Forge Fire Chief told reporters in a press conference at 4:30 p.m. today a fire in Wears Valley — potentially caused by downed power lines — is about 70% contained.
Tony L. Watson confirmed to media Saturday there have been no structures damaged by the fire and that rain headed into the area this evening may make the job for the more than 15 agencies monitoring the fire much easier.
Blount, Alcoa and Townsend volunteer fire departments all sent units to respond to the area.
In total, Watson said around 70 personnel have been on the scene.
Watson was not able to confirm but did acknowledge he had heard the blaze may have started with downed power lines.
The 60-acre brush fire broke out in the area of Raven’s Den Way and Starky Town Road in west Sevier County Saturday morning.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency posted on Twitter at 2:25 p.m. Saturday that the Raven’s Den Fire was 0% contained. Mountain winds are expected to be 25-45 miles per hour with gusts of more than 80 miles per hour during the evening hours.
"What we're prepared for is ... spot fires that come up," said Watson, acknowledging the wind could pose potential hazards. "Anything pushing 80 miles an hour is going to be a problem."
He said there were also concerns about "troops in the area" and the danger posed by falling trees, adding the firefighters were the first priority.
"We don't want to be dealing with a line-of-duty death," Watson said.
The Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department reported on social media they had a five-man, single-engine crew staged at the base of the mountain where the fire broke out.
This story is developing and more details will be posted as they become available.
