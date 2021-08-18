Pilot Company — Pilot Flying J — is filming in the Pellissippi Parkway (State Route 62) area near Old Knoxville Highway and on Tesla Boulevard Wednesday, police and company officials said.
Alcoa Police department units are directing traffic in the areas, Chief David Carswell said about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Pilot Media and Public Relations Manager Stephanie Myers said the project is for a video that will premier later this year.
"Pilot will only be filming today for our driver appreciation video, which will make its debut in late August," Myers said.
