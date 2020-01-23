Pilot Flying J is transitioning to a new corporate name as Pilot Co.
The corporate identity modification won’t be noticeable to to customers as the same red, white and yellow logos and lettering identifying travel centers and company trucks will remain unchanged.
Corporate communications will adopt a gray “Pilot Company” logo that will symbolize the first Pilot gas station, recognizing the significance of its strong history as the company evolves moving forward, the company said in a news release Thursday.
Pilot Travel Centers LLC merged with Flying J Inc. to form Pilot Flying J in 2010 as Flying J emerged from bankruptcy, Forbes reported. In 2017, investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it was buying shares from the Haslam family, and would be acquiring additional shares and taking control of the business in 2023 but committed to keeping company headquarters in Knoxville.
“The work our team has put into our 60-plus year legacy has prepared us for what’s ahead as we set out to advance our next phase of growth,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Co., said in the release. “We are an innovative company that is the leader in the supply and distribution of fuel in North America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.