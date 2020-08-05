The pilot involved in Monday’s fatal helicopter crash that killed Clayton Homes co-founder Joe Clayton was flying on an invalid license that was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic, records show.
“The accident investigation will look at whether the pilot’s certificate is current. However, due to COVID-19, the agency has extended certain requirements ...,” said Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Southern region.
Jim Clayton, the brother of the deceased and the pilot of the Eurocopter 130, survived the crash along with two others. All three were pulled from the Tennessee River a few miles from downtown Knoxville by a resident with a pontoon boat.
Jim Clayton’s pilot license was invalidated May 31, according to his FAA pilot record.
A license is valid only if the pilot has had a biannual evaluation and a periodic medical examination, officials said.
For biannual flight reviews, an FAA examiner flies alongside a pilot to ensure he or she can carry out basic flying functions, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
Medical exams must be completed by an FAA-designated aviation medical examiner per FAA regulations. Age and the types of flying the pilot will do contribute to how often a pilot is required to have a medical exam, the regulations state.
Jim Clayton — who is 86 and has a third-class medical certificate, reserved for student and private pilots — is required to have a medical examination every 24 months.
Helicopter Association International spokesman Dan Sweet said the same type of medical provisions that could keep someone from having a vehicle driver’s license would keep a person from getting a pilot’s license.
“In most cases, it’s like getting your driver’s license renewed. You don’t generally have to go through another flight test. You will usually have to have an air medical certificate …,” Sweet said. “Those have been extended, but not extensively. Those are still required. It gives the license holder a little bit of flexibility to be able to get their air medical certificate.”
The reason for Jim Clayton’s license being invalid was not stated on his pilot record; however, he was able to continue flying because the FAA announced March 26 that it would not take action against certain pilots with medical certificates that expired between March 31 and June 30.
“COVID-19 is placing a severe burden on the U.S. healthcare system,” FAA regulations state. “Requiring pilots to undergo in-person medical examinations would further stress the healthcare system, and would increase the risk of transmitting the virus through personal contact between the doctor and the applicant.”
Bergen, the FAA spokeswoman, wouldn’t speak specifically to Monday night’s crash because it is an open investigation.
“The FAA investigation of any/every accident determines whether federal aviation regulations were violated,” she said. “If so, the agency could take enforcement action against a pilot or mechanic.”
The NTSB solely will determine the cause of the accident.
Jim Clayton’s lack of an up-to-date medical certificate will be just one of the areas NTSB will look at while conducting its investigation, Knudson said.
The board also will investigate the helicopter itself to determine if any mechanical issues led to the crash.
The EC130 is a single-engine helicopter that is commonly used for tours and executive transport, Sweet said.
“It is extremely reliable,” he added.
