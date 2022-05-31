The pilot and passenger of a plane that crashed into Chilhowee Mountain at about 9 p.m. Sunday, May 29 have been identified as Wayne A. LeQuire and Pamela J. Kagley, both of Maryville.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies report that they arrived at an Ellejoy Road, Walland, address at 8:17 p.m. May 29, in response to a report of an accident.
They write in their report that they spoke with the person who made the initial call informing them of an accident and encountered Wayne LeQuire, 78, and Pamela Kagley, 66.
Police say that LeQuire, Southwind Drive, Maryville, was “covered in blood.” LeQuire reportedly told police that he had been forced to land after losing power to his plane, a single-engine Aeronca 7AC. The power loss began while he was flying over the Walland Gap from his property in Maryville, the police report states.
LeQuire attempted to land at the nearby University of Tennessee Agricultural Center, but was unable to do so, he told police. Police report that he said he ultimately landed at a speed of about 30 miles per hour.
The report also states that LeQuire and Kagley, his sole passenger, told police that the landing was so abrupt that their seats broke, propelling LeQuire into the aircraft’s windshield.
Police note that Lequire and Kagley said that they walked for several hours after the crash, and that they were unsure where, exactly, the plane was located.
LeQuire was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital via AMR to be treated for his injuries.
The reason for the crash is currently unknown, and a Federal Aviation Administration investigation is ongoing.
