The pilot of a small aircraft that crashed early Friday in south Blount County walked away with no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The aircraft, a Pipistrel Alpha Trainer, a Slovenian light-sport aircraft that comes with a standard parachute, registered to a man with an Atlanta address, went down in a field 6 miles west of Clingman's Dome, according to a Great Smoky Mountains National Park press release.
The pilot, Georg Kustermann, was the only person onboard the plane, the FAA said. Kustermann deployed the plane’s parachute north of Silers Bald and Buckeye Gap around 10:30 a.m.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter unit located Kustermann around 1 p.m. Friday. The Tennessee Army National Guard extricated him from the site around 2 p.m. and flew him to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville.
According to the release, Kustermann did not sustain significant injuries and left the airport under his own care.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Sevier County Emergency Management Agency assisted in the search for the aircraft.
