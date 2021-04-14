Knoxville-based Pilot Company announced Wednesday it will hold its annual National Hiring Day on Tuesday, April 27. There will be virtual meet and greets held in lieu of an in-person event.
Pilot, one of the largest suppliers of fuel in North America, is hoping to hire more than 5,000 people to fill positions in retail, food service, professional driving and corporate roles, a press release states.
Locally, open positions include hourly and leadership retail positions and positions in the corporate support center in Knoxville.
Both part-time and full-time employees would receive medical and dental insurance plans, paid time off, tuition assistance and 401(k) participation.
All interviews will be virtual. Interested candidates should visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/national-hiring-day to learn more about available positions and to schedule an interview time.
