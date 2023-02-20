After a night of high-energy pitches to convince the audience they have what it takes to move forward with their entrepreneurial dreams, three winners came away from SkyView at Broadway Social with cash prizes to do exactly that.
On Thursday evening five contestants were part of Sky City Entrepreneur Center’s first-ever Launchpad competition. Each had five minutes to talk about their small business startups and take questions from a panel of judges.
In the end, the judges’ choice was Jonnay Wenger, who has started Lil Cub Den in Maryville, an indoor space where parents can take their preschool children to play while the adults interact in a cafe setting. Lil Cub Den has already held its soft opening.
“I am a mom of three,” Wenger told the audience members, who were also able to vote for their favorite pitch. Wenger said her background is in child development and early childhood education, and she has spent the last 12 years as a stay-at-home mom. She and her family moved here from California.
“We really wanted to have something to do with our third baby while our other two were in school,” this mom said. “There are not a lot of places here designed specifically for families. We wanted to be able to build on that and create a space where parents can enjoy their children and still have flexibility to connect with other adults to just relax a little bit.”
Lil Cub Den offers two-hour time slots that parents can book online. There are also memberships that allow for unlimited visits. Wenger said the space can be rented out for birthday parties too. The location is 2730 U.S. 411 South in Maryville. Kids open play is 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As the judges’ winner of the Launchpad competition, Wenger received $2,500 to be used to further establish her business.
“There are about 11,000 families living here,” Wenger said. “We have tons of families moving here, attracted to great school systems ... Our goal is to provide a warm and friendly environment for them to engage in play and social skills for that 0 to 5 young age.”
Wenger said her projected earnings for the year are $100,000.
Audience favorites
Audience votes were counted at the end of the evening; The Adventure Playhouse was declared the winner, receiving $445 that came in at $5 per vote. However, some votes were mistakenly not counted so two audience vote winners were crowned.
Pamela Savell was unable to attend the competition, so friend Robyn McCammon did the pitch presentation for The Adventure Playhouse, a theater program for kids ages 5-15 that she said is unlike anything currently being offered here. There are no auditions, so anyone can participate.
The program is structured so that participants write original plays and also work on set design and production, McCammon explained. The Adventure Playhouse is a semester of teaching, hands-on learning and play production that lasts from eight to 12 weeks. Classes are held on Saturdays.
McCammon operates the Rock and Metal Academy in Maryville and is sharing space with Savell for her venture.
The other audience winner is Sara Garnett, who received $530 from audience votes. She is starting up Raised Valley Ranch, where horses are used to teach life skills such as self-esteem and confidence.
Codes and toys
Other contestants included James Tente, who has started his business called Insight Code Consulting. Tente has been a building inspector for 23 years. He said his business will help commercial developers and architects through his knowledge of codes and a 100-point evaluation of their plans.
“My goal is to solve two-dimensional problems before they become three-dimensional headaches,” he explained. Tente said finding problems in the early stages will help save time and money.
“We look at your problems and solve them with a pencil and eraser instead of a chainsaw,” he said.
Aaron Killian pitched his I Can’t Believe It’s Not Clutter vintage toy store to the crowd at Launchpad. He said he’s currently running it out of his home; a logo and website are the next steps. He drew lots of attention as he pitched his business plan while dressed as Santa Claus.
The judges for the night were Tina Rhea of REO Cheesewagon, Aaron Carroll of APTUS DesignWorks and First Horizon’s Jimmy Morgan. Lane Shuler and Jonathan “Courageous” Clark served as emcees.
Each of the five contestants were participants in Sky City’s CO.STARTERS program, which helps entrepreneurs home in on a business plan and receive feedback from others who have been successful. All five were provided a mentor for the Launchpad competition.
Sponsors were APTUS DesignWorks, Maryville College, Lane Shuler, ZC Productions, Blount Partnership, CBBC Bank, Allevia Technology, Epic Nine Marketing Outfitters, Transworld Business Advisors and First Horizon.
Sky City hopes to make this an annual event.
