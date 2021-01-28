A commercial jetliner made an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport late Wednesday over an unspecified mechanical issue.
American Airlines Flight 5637 diverted from its route and safely landed at the Alcoa airport, according to a company statement provided to The Daily Times. Thirty-two passengers and a four-person crew were on the plane, a CRJ 700.
Paramedics met the flight, which was operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines. No injuries were reported onboard, according to the statement.
The flight was traveling from Charlotte (North Carolina) Douglas International Airport to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri. The flight was slated to continue to Springfield in another aircraft.
“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American Airlines said in the statement.
McGhee Tyson spokeswoman Becky Huckaby told The Daily Times an “Alert 2” was issued at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, denoting a possible onboard emergency and request for standby assistance.
Huckaby said the alert terminated at 6:34 p.m., but airport personnel stayed on standby in case medical assistance was needed.
“Our officers are not only police officers and emergency response for fire and rescue, they are also … EMT or first responders,” Huckaby said. “So they’re ... standby medical if they need that assistance.”
