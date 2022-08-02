Developers redesigned plans for a new subdivision off Jett Road in Maryville to meet municipal requirements.
In May, the Maryville Planning Commission denied the subdivision request from developer Turner Homes, LLC. because two cul-de-sacs were over 300 feet longer than the city allows.
The revised plan that the planning commission voted favorably for in July shortened each roadway by removing 21 townhomes and adding a second entrance to the subdivision.
Located near Jett Road’s intersection with Russell Drive, the subdivision is planned to be built on 12.7 acres inside of a 30.5 acre plot of land. One internal street will connect all 98 units with sidewalks on either side.
Developers plan to keep 17.8 acres open on the property, with a proposed walking trail on the northern side that connects from one end of the neighborhood to the other and to Manning Lane — a roadway parallel to Jett Road and on the opposite side of the subdivision.
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said all but one member of the planning commission — of those in attendance — voted in favor of the development, Suzette Donovan. Like in May, members from the community spoke at the July meeting and voiced concerns for increased traffic and road safety.
City staff required developers to complete a traffic study of the area before proceeding with plans.
The study recommended that Jett Road be widened to a minimum width of 18 feet between Russell Drive and Cureton Avenue. In the re-design of this 1,400 feet portion of Jett Road, the study also recommended eliminating the storm water drop-offs and accounting for drainage differently.
McClain said developers will be responsible for all the roadway improvements.
Conducted before 21 townhomes were erased from plans, the engineers who completed the traffic study sent the city projected changes based on the unit decrease and added second entrance.
Instead of an average 1,116 trips during a weekday, engineers estimated the new subdivision would generate 937 trips. The morning and evening peak travel times decreased from 63 and 90 trips to 52 and 76, with more traffic in the evenings than the morning rush hour.
Adding a second entrance to the neighborhood from Jett Road is expected to increase traffic to East Broadway Avenue via Cureton Avenue and South 6th Street.
In a letter to the city of Maryville, the engineers who completed the traffic study, AJAX Engineering, stated that the increase of traffic on those two roadways are not expected to be substantial enough to detrimentally impact overall traffic in the area.
Plans for the subdivision won’t be looked at again by the planning commission unless developers make major changes to the current plan, McClain said. Otherwise, city staff will check that developers are complying with all municipal standards as Turner Homes proceeds with plans.
