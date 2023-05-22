Amid an active debate over how Blount County should develop, consultants behind a new growth study introduced themselves to the public and local officials in two meetings last week.
Consultants with S&ME, the firm Blount County government contracted to work on a new comprehensive growth study, met with a county steering committee Monday, May 15, and held a public workshop Tuesday. In both meetings, the consultants said their goal is to discover community concerns and hopes about the county’s future.
Blount County Commissioners authorized the study’s funding — initially $95,000, later increased to $125,000 — last fall, as commissioners, other officials and members of the public wrestled with how, whether and in what ways the county should develop.
The study comes 18 years after the county commission last adopted a comprehensive growth plan, and just under a year after commissioners asked county Mayor Ed Mitchell to seek out consultants for a new plan.
Sarah Sinatra, principal planner for Inspire Placemaking Collective, is overseeing the study for S&ME. She told members of the growth study’s steering committee last week, “Public engagement is the most important part of this process.” She projected that the new plan could be ready for adoption by the commission around May 2024.
Sinatra’s team will solicit input from members of the public — county residents, but also people who attend school or simply spend time in the county — using several methods. Those include a dedicated website with a survey, interactive map and an opportunity to vote on qualities residents would like to see the county maintain or adopt.
For instance, participants could tell S&ME that they want the county to be sustainable, rural or community-oriented. They could also use the map to describe the changes they’d like to see and view others’ comments.
Public open houses, tentatively planned for late summer, will provide another opportunity for people to express their opinions about the county’s growth trajectory, Sinatra said during a public workshop meeting held Tuesday, May 16.
Plans
The plan won’t amend regulations on zoning or land use on its own. However, members of the county commission, including Tom Stinnett and Ron French, have regularly referenced the unfinished plan as a factor they’ll consider in setting new regulations.
Sinatra said that her goal with the plan is to be as holistic as possible in scope — she noted that she had spoken to school officials regarding the plan’s implications.
She asked members of the steering committee about the 2005 growth plan and the new study. The committee is made up of county commissioners, planning commissioners and Blount residents.
David Wells, who serves on both the county commission and the committee, said May 15 that he wanted to ensure that the study’s recommendations reflect the particular needs of the county. Sinatra confirmed that she and her team had looked into the recommendations made in 2005, which Wells commented was a positive sign.
Nick Bright, another member of the county commission who serves on the steering committee, said he was primarily concerned with retaining the county’s rural character. “That is the end goal. That’s what we set out to do when we formed this committee,” he said.
He’d prefer to keep denser development close to or inside the city limits of Maryville and Alcoa, he said. He also referenced the size of the county’s suburbanizing zone — marked in county zoning ordinance for high- and medium-density developments. That zone is too large, Bright said. He proposed halving it.
Bright and another member of both the committee and the county commission, Mike Akard, have also supported changing zoning ordinances to mandate larger lot sizes for certain housing developments. That proposal, which the county voted to approve Thursday, May 18, would affect both the large suburbanizing zone and its rural residential area.
Implementation
Aside from concerns about the substance of the study, members of the committee were concerned about implementing any guidance it might give officials.
“Had we implemented a lot of things that were in the Hunter study, I don’t believe we would be sitting here right now,” Bright said in response to a question about the use of the 2005 document.
The growth plan that S&ME will put together should provide county planners and commissioners with “a vision,” Sinatra said.
“We’re really focused on the future and the vision, where we can put in some goals and policies about where the community wants to go,” she said.
