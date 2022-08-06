Before developers take hold of a portion of acreage set aside for commercial and residential development in the Pellissippi Place business park, which until early this year was tied up in negotiations, the four governments with vested interest in the park are adjusting their agreement.
The change comes 16 years after the original agreement for development of the business park was signed by Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County, Knox County and the Industrial Development Board of Blount County.
Maryville City Council signed off on the new agreement on Aug. 2, and Alcoa Board of Commissioners will be voting on ? Aug. 9. Blount and Knox Counties will also be voting on the new agreement during their monthly meetings in August.
“So, making sure I understand properly: we’re talking about sharing not only 25% of expenses within the property, but also 25% of sales and property tax revenue?,” Councilman Drew Miles asked.
“Correct,” City Manager Greg McClain said.
The master plan for the business park, where Pellissippi Parkway merges into Old Knoxville Highway, includes a section for commercial/retail businesses and residences, as well as a large section for R&D and other portions for hospitality, offices and open space.
Different from the original deal, the new agreement splits sales and property tax acquired from the park equally between all four entities. Previously, the agreement didn’t allow all four to profit from sales tax.
“And the thinking of that time was, they’re going ... Alcoa’s going to be the one plowing the streets, sweeping the streets, providing police, fire, all that,” McClain said.
However, he said officials and administrators in Maryville asked why the city should continue to invest in the infrastructure of the park if it wasn’t benefiting from all its development.
“So, we’ve been making that argument for a long, long time,” McClain said. “Now, it looks like we may get some movement on that side of I-140 that’s getting ready to be extended.”
Since the business park is in the city of Alcoa and anyone school-aged who will live in the residential section will attend Alcoa City Schools, the portion of sales tax dedicated to K-12 education will still go to Alcoa.
Given the onlook of potential development, McClain said all four entities came together as a group and agreed to be equal partners. The only complication, he added, was figuring how to equally split the cost of services rendered to the property.
Each year, the four governments will calculate the cost of services, like road upkeep and emergency response, then equally reimburse the provider, McClain explained.
Agreements between Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County for Partnership Park North and South are also in the process of changing so that all three benefit from sales tax.
The new agreement for Pellissippi Place also restarted the clock.
When the agreement was signed nearly two decades ago, it was set to last for 50 years. Given a series of complications that have postponed the development, the four governments agreed to reset the timer to 50 years.
The two cities and two counties invested $5 million each for the initial stage of development. The IDB purchased land and improved infrastructure to draw in businesses with the investments.
Pellissippi Place is a 450-acre portion of property still primarily owned by the IDB. But the Tennessee Department of Transportation has plans to buy around 60 acres within the next few years, according to McClain.
Nearing the time that Pellissippi Place was officially announced, TDOT rerouted the Pellissippi Parkway extension through the section of park where infrastructure improvements, such as utility connections and land grading, were implemented for R&D businesses.
In order to prepare another section of the park with necessary infrastructure, the IDB is waiting on TDOT to purchase land from them, which should be priced to reflect invested improvements, Blount Partnership president and CEO Bryan Daniels said.
“So we can take that money and rebuild what you see here on the other side of the interstate,” Daniels said.
He added that TDOT said right-of-way acquisition for the extension should start this fall and could last up to three years.
The IDB would be liable if it had sold any of that land, knowing TDOT plans to acquire it, Daniels said.
In addition to the complications from TDOT, a lawsuit and following bankruptcy tied up proceedings in the park.
The IDB purchased the former Jackson Farm, now the 450 acre-site of Pellissippi Place, from real estate developer Mike Ross, who made a deal to have the first right of refusal to develop the retail and commercial section of the park. Ross was forced into bankruptcy, Daniels explained, years after the IDB’s business agreement with him.
Until February, when the IDB settled the dispute with two creditors, the IDB couldn’t sell or develop that land.
“The common denominator has been this evolution that when you build these R&D parks, there needs to be a commercial/residential section,” Daniels said. “Because the younger folks, younger researchers, those folks, they want to live, work in the same place.”
